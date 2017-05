The Bunnell High boys track team took on Pomperaug, New Fairfield and Kolbe Cathedral on Monday.

Tyreek Smith was a double winner for the Bulldogs, placing first in the long jump (19-7.5) and the high jump (5-6).

Christ N’dabian was first in the 100 (11.0).

Elijah Henry and N’dabian tied for first in the 200 (22.6).

Jon Cineus won the triple jump (42-11.75).