The Nichols Garden Club welcomes Deborah Dean, an art teacher in the Trumbull public schools. The club first teamed up with Dean last summer to debut some of the Trumbull students’ artwork which was displayed during their Secret Garden Tour.

In the May workshop, Dean will share her artistic talents with club members as they each work on their garden themed painting skills to Explore Painting Nature with a choice of a gift box, cigar box or canvas to paint on.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m., at the Nichols Improvement Association, (NIA), 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull.

Space is limited. Reservations and $10 payment for non-members is required by Sunday, May 7.

Contact Anna Kaczmarczyk at 203-520-3764.