Girls lacrosse: Pomperaug defeats Bunnell High

By Stratford Star on May 1, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High lost to Pomperaug High’s girls lacrosse team, 18-5 on Monday.

Rachel Scott, Samantha Vitka, Ally Curcio, Maura Kelly and Jess Bryan each scored goals for the Bulldogs.

Caitlin McCormick made nine saves.

