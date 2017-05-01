Bunnell High lost to Pomperaug High’s girls lacrosse team, 18-5 on Monday.
Rachel Scott, Samantha Vitka, Ally Curcio, Maura Kelly and Jess Bryan each scored goals for the Bulldogs.
Caitlin McCormick made nine saves.
