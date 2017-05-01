Stratford Star

Baseball: Bunnell wastes fine pitching performance

By Andy Hutchison on May 1, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s baseball team, despite a strong pitching effort by Tyler Vancho, was defeated by host Newtown 3-1 at Fairfield Hills on Monday night.

Vancho allowed six hits and only one earned run in six innings of work. He also walked two batters and struck out four.

Trailing in the fifth, the Bulldogs cut the deficit in half.

Catcher Angelo Giannitelli drove in Mike Castelot with an infield single up the middle with two outs. Newtown second baseman Will Huegi made a sliding play to stop the ball from going into the outfield and save a run.

Castelot had lined an opposite field single and took third on a bloop hit by Tyler Cartagena and throwing error that allowed Cartagena to advance to second base.

