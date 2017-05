Going up against a tough South-West Conference opponent, the Bunnell High softball team made things difficult on themselves as the host Newtown Nighthawks capitalized on six errors, five walks and a hit batter en route to a 15-2 win on Monday afternoon.

The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.

Bunnell plated its runs in the third inning when Danielle Costa and Alyssa Moore both singled and scored.

Moore and Kelly Bavolacco, who also had a single, both drove in runs.