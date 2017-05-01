Stratford Star

Softball: Trojans top Devils

By Stratford Star on May 1, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High’s softball team lost to Weston High, 14-4, on Monday.

Angela Grindrod had a triple and two singles for the Red Devils.

She struck out nine batters.

Adrianna Tomaj had three hits.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Stratford High loses to Kolbe Cougars
  2. Girls basketball: Stratford dealing with a short bench
  3. Softball: Stratford High splits twin bill
  4. Softball: Bunnell wins back-and-forth game with Stratford

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls tennis: Bunnell nets win over Barlow Falcons Next Post Softball: Bulldogs lose to Newtown Nighthawks
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress