Bunnell High’s girls golf team met Newtown High at Rock Ridge on Monday with the Nighthawks winning 210-239.
Sarah Houle shot a 39 for Newtown.
Bunnell was led by Ava Blashke 51, Katie Gorlo 72, Jennifer Cadley 74 and Sasha Kalson 75.
Bunnell High’s girls golf team met Newtown High at Rock Ridge on Monday with the Nighthawks winning 210-239.
Sarah Houle shot a 39 for Newtown.
Bunnell was led by Ava Blashke 51, Katie Gorlo 72, Jennifer Cadley 74 and Sasha Kalson 75.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484