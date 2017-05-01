Stratford Star

Girls golf: Bunnell falls to Newtown High

By Stratford Star on May 1, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s girls golf team met Newtown High at Rock Ridge on Monday with the Nighthawks winning 210-239.

Sarah Houle shot a 39 for Newtown.

Bunnell was led by Ava Blashke 51, Katie Gorlo 72, Jennifer Cadley 74 and Sasha Kalson 75.

