Stratford Baseball Association grateful for support

By Stratford Star on May 1, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Stratford Baseball Association held its opening day for the 2017 Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth Leagues on  Saturday, April 29.

“I would like to thank Chad Esposito and the Parks Department, for the work they did on our fields at Clover Park.” Pete Adzima, President of the Stratford Baseball Association said.

“Special thanks go out to Rob Cronk, Danny Condor, Rob Boibeaux, Steve McLaine and Dave Hurley for edging, grooming and adding clay on the fields — and Mel Croom and his crew for the manicuring of the grass.

“As president of our league, I could have not felt prouder standing on our fields on Opening Day.”

