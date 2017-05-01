How much money should the Board of Education get in the next fiscal year? What amount of money is right for municipal offices?

Residents will get to have their say on Monday night at the first of two hearings on the proposed Stratford 2017-18 budget.

The Town Council’s Ordinance Committee will a public hearing to hear from residents on the proposed $220.3 million plan. The hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. at Stratford High School.

Council members will hear from the public on the proposed spending plan offered by Mayor John Harkins. That budget calls for a $109.3-million outlay for the Board of Education. While that offering is less than the $110.49-million requested by the school board, it’s up from the $106.7-million budget the schools are currently operating under.

Under Harkins’ proposal, the tax rate would rise to 39.93 mills.

Council Chairman Beth Daponte has suggested the school board be given a $109.4-million spending package, which amounts to a 2.75% increase from the current budget. Daponte said in a letter to fellow council members that the increase would allow the school district to “keep the status quo” in the schools and maintain compliance with regards to the English Language Learners program.

Some critics of the Board of Ed, including Henry Bruce, say the school board should not receive any increase. Bruce has questioned the administration’s management of its finances. Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann has told school board members that additional dollars can be found within the money the district already has and that the Board of Ed should try to find more efficiencies to reduce cost.

A second hearing is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

