Barber exhibit at the Library

Original paintings by late artist on display through June

By Stratford Star on May 1, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Original paintings by the late Joseph Barber will be on display through May and June at the Stratford Library. It is the first appearance of Barber’s work at the library. The exhibit, Joseph Barber: A Retrospective, is free and open to the public.

Barber painted landscapes (watercolors, acrylics and oils) and a wide range of scenes based upon remembrances, feelings and atmosphere. Born in 1915 in New York, he was educated in new York City and New Hampshire and was a graduate of the Grand Central Art School, the Eliot O’Hara Watercolor School and the Art Students’ league, all in New York City and the Taos (New Mexico) Art School. Barber’s talent brought him early recognition and awards Including prizes from the Berkshire Museum, the Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts, the National Academy of Design and the National Institute of Arts and Letters. After his death in 1998, regional galleries continued for years to exhibit his work. Today, Mr. Barber’s niece, Linda Morgan, manages his paintings.

Exhibit viewing hours are Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5 and Sunday, 1-5.

More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org or 203-385-4162.

The paintings of the late Joseph Barber will be on display at the Stratford Library through June.

