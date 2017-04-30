Stratford Democrats honor three, rally the troops

Stratford Democrats honored some of their own and had a mini rally of sorts on Sunday at the annual Terry Backer Dinner.

Joined by big named party leaders in the audience, Democrats honored the memory of former State Rep. Terry Backer for his dedication to Stratford and Long Island Sound. Backer, who was elected to 12 terms in the General Assembly, died in December 2015. He was 61 years old.

“Thanks to Terry Backer, Long Island Sound is a beautiful, environmental asset” that all of Connecticut can appreciate, said State Rep. Ted Kennedy Jr., D-12, one of three special guests at the annual dinner.

Kennedy added that everyday residents can make a difference and “play a really important role.” He also praised Backer as “an authentic voice.”

“Stratford be really proud for sending Terry back to the General Assembly year after year after year,” Kennedy said.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro held up an old photo of she and Backer at Lighthouse Point from 26 years .

“The soundkeeper fought for Long Island Sound like no one else,” said DeLauro, who said her friend “left large shoes to fill.”

In addition, they saluted three town committee leaders for their efforts. Harold Watson was feted as the Democrat of the Year, while Anna Scala was recognized with the Robert Galello Outstanding Service Award. Richard Brown was given the DTC’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The gathering of Democrats also heard rallying messages from Kennedy, DeLauro and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, urging Stratford Democrats to keep up their fight for public offices along with sharp criticism of President Donald Trump.

Kennedy, the son of longtime U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts, said that Stratford is “a Democratic town.”

“We know that when we talk about the ideals and principles of the Democratic Party, fairness, good education, a clean environment, most of the people in this agree with us,” Kennedy said, adding that it’s on party leaders to get the word out and turn Stratford “back into a dominant Democratic force in the state.”

Blumenthal said Democrats in office are “in the fight of our lives because we’re fighting for your lives.” He also continued criticism of the Trump administration. Blumenthal said that the country is facing “a looming constitutional crisis” with Trump in office, focusing on allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

“Donald Trump is the ‘Oh never mind’ president. He has disregarded and discarded more promises than any other president, in fact, most presidents throughout their four years,” Blumenthal said. “Except promises to himself. His self-dealing and self-enrichment are unparalleled.”