Stratford’s Tommy Fernandes drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils defeated Joel Barlow, 3-2, in Redding on Saturday.

Logan Zezima had an RBI single for Stratford, 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the SWC.

Bobby Vena had a double and scored a run.

For Barlow (4-7, 2-2 SWC), Kyle Andreoli had three hits and an RBI.

S 001 101 0 3-6-0

JB 010 100 0 2-8-2

S Brendan Duffy (W 3-2) and Ryan Duffy

JB Gilmore (L), Johnston (7) and D’Angelli