Stratford Star

Girls lacrosse: Bunnell falls to Immaculate Mustangs

By Stratford Star on April 29, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High lost to Immaculate High, 13-4, in an SWC girls lacrosse game in Danbury on Saturday.

Rachel Scott and Samantha Vitka each scored two goals.

Caitlin McCormick made 13 saves.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell defeats Notre Dame, 15-13
  2. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell loses to Ludlowe in season opener
  3. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell High falls to Newtown Nighthawks
  4. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell Bulldogs in high scoring match

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Peter Sulzicki, Carrie Potter to join SHS Hall of Fame
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress