The 11th annual Stratford High School Senior Recognition/Athletic Hall of Fame dinner will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at Vazzano’s Four Seasons Catering and Banquet, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

A total of 86 senior student-athletes who earned a varsity letter this year will be recognized as each of them will receive a commemorative plaque for their athletic accomplishments, listing each varsity letter they earned in the last four years. Also, 36 senior student-athletes will receive a special academic plaque for earning a 3.2 or higher GPA during their SHS careers.

The school’s Athletic Hall of Fame will have two new members with the induction of Peter Sulzicki (Class of 1969) and Carrie Potter (Class of 2008). That will bring the number in the SHS Hall of Fame to 73.

Sulzicki was a three-year varsity letter-winner in both basketball and baseball and captained those teams in 1969. He was the first baseman on Stratford High School’s last state championship baseball team in 1968. He enjoyed a superb collegiate career at the University of Detroit and he played on several of the top amateur baseball teams in Connecticut in the 1970’s, including three years in the prestigious Cape Cod Summer Baseball League with teams in Bourne and Chatham.

Potter is the school’s only All-State volleyball player, earning first team honors in 2007, while she also was named second-team All-State acclaim in volleyball and softball. She was given an athletic scholarship to Florida Atlantic University and pitched two years for the legendary Joan Joyce, before she suffered a career-ending arm injury. Potter is the second all-time leader in career wins with 43 wins and second in strikeouts with 902.

In addition, two special awards will be presented that night.

Kim Sharnick, long-time guidance department secretary and former dance team coach, is receiving the Stratford High School Distinguished Service Award.

SHS Booster Club co-president Drew Bodington is the recipient of the SHS Community Spirit and Service Award.

Family and friends of the recipients may purchase tickets for $30. Checks should be made payable to Stratford High School and sent to Dave Johnson, Interim Athletic Director, Stratford High School, 45 North Parade, Stratford, CT 06615. The deadline to order tickets is May 10.