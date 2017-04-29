The Bunnell High baseball team lost to New Milford, 11-0, on Friday.
Tyler Vancho had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Justin Herrera, Jaysen Katz-Geeter, Emil Jasso and Angelo Giannitelli all had singles.
The Bunnell High baseball team lost to New Milford, 11-0, on Friday.
Tyler Vancho had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Justin Herrera, Jaysen Katz-Geeter, Emil Jasso and Angelo Giannitelli all had singles.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484