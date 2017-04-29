Stratford Star

Baseball: Wave blank Bulldogs

April 29, 2017

The Bunnell High baseball team lost to New Milford, 11-0, on Friday.

Tyler Vancho had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Justin Herrera, Jaysen Katz-Geeter, Emil Jasso and Angelo Giannitelli all had singles.

