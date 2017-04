Bunnell High’s softball team lost to New Milford, 5-2, in Stratford on Friday.

Dani Costa had an RBI single for the Bulldogs.

Alyssa Moore, Faith Roos, Madison Robotti and Costa had base hits.

New Milford’s Rebecca Colentine had two hits, including a double.

NM 0 2 2 1 0 0 0–5-6-2

BUN 0 0 0 1 1 0 0–2-4-2

Batteries

NM Pascento, Wetmore; BHS Kylie Zack and Riley Matto