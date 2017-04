Stratford High’s baseball team ran into a hot-hitting Bethel High squad when the Wildcats turned a 13-hit attack into a 10-2 victory on Thursday.

Brendan Duffy doubled twice to deep left center and drove in a run for the Red Devils (5-6, 2-2 SWC).

Kevin Duffy, Ryan Duffy, Tommy Fernandes and Bobby Vena chipped in with singles.

Starter Ben Brod took the win for Bethel (8-3, 3-1 SWC).

Stratford returns to SWC action Saturday with a 3 p.m. contest at Joel Barlow.