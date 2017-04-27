Bunnell High’s girls golf team lost a 210-292 decision to Joel Barlow at the Redding CC on Thursday.
Leading the Bulldogs were Ava Blaske 55, Jen Cadley 73, Danka Hlika 81 and Sasha Kalson 81.
Barlow’s Molly Healy was medalist with a 46.
