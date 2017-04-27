Stratford Star

Girls golf: Bulldogs lose to Barlow Falcons

By Stratford Star on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s girls golf team lost a 210-292 decision to Joel Barlow at the Redding CC on Thursday.

Leading the Bulldogs were Ava Blaske 55, Jen Cadley 73, Danka Hlika 81 and Sasha Kalson 81.

Barlow’s Molly Healy was medalist with a 46.

Related posts:

  1. Girls golf: Bunnell meets Brookfield
  2. Girls golf: Bunnell tops ND, Brooke Shannon medals
  3. Girls golf: Masuk defeats Bunnell at Oronoque
  4. Girls golf: Bobcats top Bulldogs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys tennis: Espinal leads Red Devils to gutsy win
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress