Stratford’s Ivan Espinal fought off five match points at No. 2 singles to lead the Stratford High boys tennis team to a 4-3 victory over New Milford on Thursday.

“Ivan never quit and came from way back to win (6(10)-7(12), 7-5, 11-9),” Red Devil coach Bill Ivanko said after his squad improved to 3-7. “Our number one doubles tandem of Dan Schaefer and Ben Andrade improved to 7-3 on the season.”

Singles: W. Ginn (NMHS) def. M. Aljleilati (SHS) 6-0, 6-0; I. Espinal (SHS) def. A. Santos (NMHS); P. DeFreitas (SHS) def. R. McNulty (NMHS) 6-1, 6-0; G. Gramajo (SHS) def. (NMHS) by forfeit.

Doubles: Dan Schaefer/Ben Andrade (SHS C’s) def. S. Neak/R. Reddy (NMHS) 6-0, 6-1; T. Helimus/V. Chandra (NMHS) def. M. Chaudhary/F. Aljleilati (SHS) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3; D. Edel/G. Winklestern (NMHS) def. J. Alvarez/N. Winston (SHS) 6-3, 6-2.