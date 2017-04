Madison Robotti hit a grand slam home run and the Bunnell High softball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 14-0, in Stratford on Thursday.

Emma McNamara had three hits and scored two runs for the Bulldogs.

,Kelly Bavolacco had three hits, including a triple and a two-run home run.

Faith Roos had a double.

Kolbe’s Sydney DiNatale had two hits.

KC 0 0 0 0 0 0–0-4-3

BUN 4 0 0 0 6 4–14-11-1

Batteries

KC Hailey Cancelli, L Cassandra Caballero(6) and Zully Santiago

BHS- Kylie Zack, W (4-1) and Riley Matto