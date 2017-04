Stratford High’s girls golf team lost to Newtown High, 224-340, at Mill River CC on Thursday.

Newtown’s Sarah Houle was medalist with a 41.

Stratford was led by Marissa Cantiello, Amanda Jeffreys and Gabby Jacob.

Following Houle for Newtown were Kayla Ward 59, Liz Weisgerber 61 and Camryn Findley 63.