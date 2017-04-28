Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Scholarships available

The Stratford Library Board will award two $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors residing in Stratford again this year. Application deadline is April 28. Applications are available through guidance counselor offices at area high schools as well as the Library’s Teen Department. For details, visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Library gala fund-raiser

The Stratford Library’s 14th annual gala event, Raise Your Glass, includes live music from the girl-group The Chiclettes, dinner, dancing, silent auction and more Saturday, April 29, 6:30 p.m., Oronoque Country Club. Tickets are $75. All proceeds directly benefit the Library. For a personal invitation, call 203-385-4166.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturday, April 29, 1:30.

May storytimes

Stratford Library storytimes for children will meet May 1-19 and resume at the end of June. Mondays at 10:30 for toddlers ages 1-2; Tuesdays at 10:30 for preschoolers ages 3-5 (The first Tuesday of the month is preschool yoga); Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months; Fridays at 10:30 for preschoolers ages 2-5. Storytimes do not require registration.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, May 1, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants.

Teen volunteer program

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is looking for responsible, self-motivated volunteers entering grades 8-13 to assist with the Library’s summer reading activities for children ages 0-12. Volunteers help with crafts, displays, and special events for children. The Library also needs teen volunteers interested in building and decorating items for summer programs and reporting on Library events. Volunteers schedule their own hours and should plan to work at least five hours during the summer. To inquire about the program, teens may call 203-385-4165. Applications will be accepted no later than June 16 or until program is full.

Move ‘n’ Groove storytime

Children ages 2-6 meet Wednesdays, May 3 and 17, 6 p.m.

Teens: Youth Review Board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues Wednesday, May 3, 3:30-4:30, Lovell Room.

Newspapers in the Civil War

Monthly discussion program features Professor Hamish Lutris who discusses the publishing industry during the Civil War period Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Power-point presentation. Free and open to the public.

Monday Matinees

Lion May 8, noon, Lovell Room. Free and open to the public. Next in the series: Arrival June 12.

Job seekers workshop

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the Goodwill Career Center, will present three workshops for job seekers through June. Conducted by professional job counselors, the workshops are held on Tuesdays, at 10 a.m. and are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Job Search and Networking Workshop May 9; and Application & Pre-Employment Assessment Tests June 6.

Mother’s Day Craft

Children ages 6-12 create a craft for Mother’s Day Wednesday, May 10, 4:15.

Anime Club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, May 10, 4-5, Lovell Room.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturdays, May 13 and 27, 1:30.

Harry Potter book group

Harry Potter readers ages 8 to adult discuss Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Thursday, May 18, 6:30. New members welcome.

Music Time

Children up to age 5 meet Saturday, May 20, 10:30.

Leading to Reading parent workshop

Preschool parents and caregivers learn literacy tips and check out the Stratford Library’s Leading to Reading Kits Sunday, May 21, 1:30.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet Monday, May 22, 4 p.m. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, May 22, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Read to Therapy Dogs

Children can read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago Tuesday, May 23, 4:30. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Crazy 8s Math

Children ages 5-8 play math games with a twist Wednesday, May 24, 6:30.

Historic walking tour

Children ages 6-12 accompanied by their grown-ups may join the Stratford Library on a Read Around Stratford walking tour of the historic buildings near the Stratford Library Thursday, May 25, 4:30. Children will learn Stratford facts and discover architectural details. Walk will conclude with a picnic on Academy Hill. Courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Nathaniel Philbrick’s In the Heart of the Sea May 31, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served. Other titles include Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking (June 28).

Book donations sought

The Stratford Library seeks donations for its annual June book sale set for June 1-4, in conjunction with Stratford’s Main Street Festival. Contributors are urged to recycle their good books to share with others and help the Stratford Library increase their book purchase fund at the same time. The book sale fund-raiser is being organized this year by the SLA Board of Trustees under co-chairmen Shelley Hall and Karla Glad of Stratford.

Art exhibit

Original photography by designer Janice Pavlides, Angel Eyes Studio, will be on exhibit through April. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.