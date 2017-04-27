Little Red Schoolhouse owner: We’re here to stay

Carolyn West wants everyone to know that the Little Red School of Art & Music is here to stay.

While there may be plans for Starbucks to move in the current location, West says the art and music school she’s run for 26 years is not going away.

“The school will be growing in a better place where children can walk to it [easier] every day,” West said Thursday morning.

While the Little Red Schoolhouse could be torn down to make way for a Starbucks, West said Thursday that she has plans to relocate her art and music school to a site further north on Main Street at Paradise Green.

“I want to make it bigger and better for the future in a location that’s more accessible for the children,” West said.

West said she had received calls of concern on Thursday from former students who read a story in this week’s paper. The Zoning Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a zoning change for the property at 2965 and 2979 Main St., making it a commercial/retail zone. Developer Joseph Pereira said at the meeting that the schoolhouse could be torn down to make room for a Starbucks coffee shop, a bank or a retail store.

But West says the Little Red Schoolhouse is not closing. She says she’s on a “mission from God” to help children discover and expand their artistic talents. She does it in large part for her son Christopher, who died in 2002.

“I want to give a message of hope to this generation’s children,” West said. “Children are very smart and need to open the creative parts of themselves to be whole, creative people.”

West says she wants children “to think creatively and to imagine.”

“I want them to use their imaginations. So I will never not have the Little Red School of Art and Music. This is my mission of art and enlightenment. This is for all of us, no matter how young or old.”

