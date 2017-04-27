First Baptist celebrates past and future

Last Sunday was an even more joyous Sunday than usual for the congregation of the First Baptist Church of Stratford.

After celebrating 140 years of service to Stratford and Bridgeport with a rousing anniversary service, First Baptist members also gathered behind the Stratford Avenue church to celebrate the beginning of something new.

First Baptist Pastor William Sutton III and others placed shovels in the ground to kick off the construction of the new Family Life Center. Sutton, other members of the church, visitors from the First Church Congregational of Fairfield as well members of the architectural team spoke brief phrases about the new center and what it would do for the community. The gathered crowd said in unison, “we break this ground today” before the shovels were put into the turf.

Three buildings behind First Baptist’s Stratford Avenue home will be razed to make room for the 8,700-square foot center, which was approved by the Zoning Commission last October. Another building to its right will be torn down to make way for a parking lot.

Announcement of the new center’s construction kicked off as First Baptist members exalted in the 140th anniversary of the oldest African-American congregation in Fairfield County.

Sutton said it was great to finally see the new center’s construction under way after more than 10 years of planning and praying.

“After thinking and praying and thinking about how we could further our ministry … the Lord just gave me this idea of a family life center where we could offer services to the community,” Sutton said.

Sutton said he wanted to make sure the church was looking forward while also celebrating all the good the church has done in years past.

“Most anniversaries celebrate what has been done in the past. And they really don’t claim what will be done in the future. So I thought this would be a good way to celebrate our anniversary,” Sutton said. “To think about the wonderful things this church has done in the past, but to think about the plans we have to further this ministry in the future.”

Sutton said demolition of the three buildings behind First Baptist and construction could start in August.