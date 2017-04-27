Working in unison

Whether it’s helping a family burned out of their home by a fire or connecting someone dealing with substance abuse to counseling, a new town initiative is aiming to get people better in touch with the services they need.

The new Community Care program enables town departments, Stratford Public Schools and the Stratford Housing Authority to collaborate more effectively with local, regional and state community and faith-based organizations to link residents to needed services.

Larry Ciccarelli, the town’s public safety consultant, said he had discussions with officials about a year ago about the community service aspect of town departments. He wanted to create “more of a connectivity and ability to monitor support for town residents.”

The concept of community care, or C2, is finding “a way to shrink government departments into effective subteams to provide a variety of services to the community on a more efficient level,” Ciccarelli said. He calls it a micro-government within the government at no additional cost.

The need for the C2 program is driven by research. According to the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, there was a 29% increase in the number of Stratford residents receiving opioid treatment and a 40% increase in the number of admissions to opioid treatment from Stratford from 2012 to 2016. Last year alone, 214 residents sought treatment, Ciccarelli said.

Ciccarelli is working with Tamara Trojanowski, the town’s Youth Service Bureau director, and Kate Venison, the town’s clinical coordinator.

Ciccarelli also notes that the Community Services department completed 255 applications for 638 residents to receive benefits from the CT Energy Assistance Program.

Venison said people seeking help from the C2 team would have complex situations.

“It wouldn’t be sort of one thing, then they could go to the specific department and get the resources or assistance they need,” she said. “It tends to be more complicated.”

Ciccarelli said the assistance would be ongoing and those in need of help would be supported going forward.

“We don’t just try to point them in a direction and leave them alone. We as an organization try to help them long term,” he said.

Ciccarelli said the C2 initiative is meant to better connect town services rather than have the operating “in silos” as they do now.

“What we’re doing is making those silos go away and we’re becoming a more efficient organization,” he said.

Venison said it’s about getting people together to offer assistance.

“The idea is to get all the decision makers around the table,” Trojanowski said. “Say for example someone comes in and there’s a problem with a resident, whether it’s mental health health or we’ve had fires in town that have displaced people, you get everyone around the table who can possibly help.”

In the case of the fire, response would include reaching out to a local pet shelter, the Health Department’s community safety staff or anyone who can provide support, Venison said.

Or in the case of a man arrested for stealing to feed an opioid habit, Ciccarelli said it could help him get to much-needed counseling services as well as the man’s family.

“Helping the family can not only be counseling for themselves, but it can be financial because they have economically been burdened by the fact that this child has been addicted.”

Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians are carrying Community Care Team cards to give to people affected by issues. The cards, to be filled out by people affected by problems, would connect people with team coordinators to get them assistance.

Ciccarelli said they are still building the C2 team.

“As we build this organization forward, we will have a huge list of resources that we can then interconnect with our residents,” Ciccarelli said.

Mayor John Harkins saluted Ciccarelli’s efforts in trying to help help people affected by opiods.

“The initiative taken by the town to combat the opioid situation is critical. The opioid crisis has been impacting people from all walks of life, all across the country. I am thankful that Larry Ciccarelli, Tammy Trojanowski and so many others have stepped up to lead this fight in our community,” Harkins said.