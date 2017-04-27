Zoners ponder large self-storage facility

A zoning hearing on a proposed large self-storage facility was continued Tuesday night to get additional feedback from the town engineer.

MARL Properties LLC of Norwalk wants to build a three-story, 99,648-square-foot building with 900 storage units at 771-815 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, not far from Main Street.

Town Engineer John Casey has raised questions about flooding, the use of fill in a floodplain, and a sewer line on the 3.25-acre site. The applicant’s engineer has addressed some of the concerns, but the Zoning Commission wants to hear back from Casey on the applicant’s revisions.

MARL Properties has purchased the site, located in a MA light industrial zone. It borders both commercial/retail and residential zones. Two vacant buildings now are on the land, which has been used for industrial and other purposes in the past.

The site abuts Long Brook and includes wetlands in the back. The proposal has received inland wetlands approval. Knuff said MARL Properties is proposing “a heroic cleanup and restoration of the wetlands.”

Dumping activity has taken place there in the past, with applicant attorney John W. Knuff describing it as an “environmentally-scarred property” that will be cleaned up as part of the development.

The plan calls for combining two parcels to construct a building with loading areas mostly in the rear, 20 parking spaces, and a new driveway entrance. The site now has five driveway cuts in the road, which would be reduced to two, including a combined main entrance and exit.

At the April 25 Zoning Commission meeting, Knuff said a storage facility creates minimal traffic, noise and odor issues, and is an allowed use in the MA zone. Initial operating hours would be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the facility would employ only a few people.

Applicant engineer Jeff Bord said a 50-foot natural buffer would be created near the brook and wetlands. New trees will be planted along Barnum Avenue Cut-Off, in front of the building.

A stormwater management system would treat water run-off before it’s released into the brook, which Bord called “a massive improvement over what’s there today.”

Bord said self-storage facilities use much less sewer capacity than retail stores or restaurants. An existing sewer line would be moved within the property for the development, he said.

Architect Andrew E. Graves said the building has been designed to be “tasteful,” but also recognizable as a storage facility. There would be a tower in the center with glass windows. “It’s in-scale with the surrounding uses,” Graves said.

The structure would be about 40 feet tall in the front, and about 51 feet high in the back due to a slope that runs down to the brook. It includes a basement accessible from the rear.

A neighbor’s concerns

Dr. Louis Pieper, who owns and operates the adjacent Barnum Avenue Hospital veterinary facility, was concerned about the project but said he didn’t necessarily oppose it.

“I’m not saying this is a bad use,” he said.

Buildings in the area were flooded in 2008, Pieper said, and that was a particular concern due to all the abandoned vehicles, boats, trailers and other trash on the proposal site.

He questioned if the facility would only generate four to six car trips a day, as he had been told. He said having his driveway and the proposed new driveway right next to each other could create problems.

Pieper said blasting could harm his building, but he later was told no blasting now is planned because any rock can be removed by machine.

As for security, he said storage facilities have been used for meth labs, prostitution and keeping explosives.

Knuff said security cameras would operate around the clock on the storage facility property. Bord said any new development on the site likely would require a new driveway next to Pieper’s property.

Chairman Stephanie Philips questioned why a project with no retail was being planned for the site. But she said while a self-storage facility may not match the commission’s vision for that area, it’s a permitted use under the zoning regulations.

Knuff responded that retail isn’t allowed in a MA zone, which is intended for light-industrial purposes. He stressed the applicant is making a large investment that would increase the tax base.

Member Dave Fuller said retail there would be nice, but a self-storage facility might be a good fit for this property due to its proximity to the highway and railroad tracks and the lack of nearby residences.

Member Joe Paul said putting a self-storage facility so near the town center and train station “is troubling me a bit,” but he liked the environmental cleanup that would come with the development.

Other questions focused on the impact on abutting properties, driveway access, outdoor lighting and if the facility would be open at night.