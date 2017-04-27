The Bunnell High girls track team took two of three decisions in a quad meet on Wednesday.

Coach Ken Poisson’s Bulldogs, now 4-2 on the season, defeated Joel Barlow (96-52) and Immaculate High of Danbury (98-51) and lost to New Milford (87-63).

Shot Put: Rochelle Buchanan (B) 28-9.5; Discus: Angie Presinal (NM) 83-1; Javelin: Angela DiMascio (NM) 89-3; Pole Vault: Kate (JB) DiBella (JB) 8-6; High Jump: Makayla Feslow (NM) 4-8; Long Jump: Darcy Cook (NM) 15-3; Triple Jump: Isabel Feliz (NM) 31-10.25; 4×800: Immaculate (Dominique Valentine, Taylor Mascetta, Maura Murphy, Emma Connolly) 10:28; 4×100: Bunnell (Daniela Petillo, Fabiola Millien-Faustin, Jasmine St. Clair, Dardielle Exantus) 53.6; 100 hurdles: Cook (NM) 16.8; 100: (tie) Millien-Faustin (B) and Alyson Tomaszewski (JB) 13.1; 1600: Danielle Marcone (I) 5:10; 400: Valentin (I) 60.7; 300 hurdles: Cook (NM) 48.9; 800: Connolly (I) 2:25; 200: Valentin (I) 27.0; 3200: Marcone (I) 11:43; 4×400: Immaculate: Morgan Cartee, Connolly, Marcone, Valentin) 4:15.1

Team records: NM 6-0, JB 2-3, I 0-5