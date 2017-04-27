Stratford High defeated Brookfield, 15-5, in an SWC baseball game on Wednesday.

The Red Devils scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to overcome a 2-1 Bobcat advantage.

Logan Zezima had two hits, scored two runs and drove in four.

Connor Anstis had two hits, three RBIs and scored a run.

Ryan Duffy hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cam Smith picked up the win on the mound.

Brookfield’s Dave Albanese had three hits and Addison Abbott two hits.

B 101 002 1–5-8-3

S 001 923 x–15-12-3

B Addison Abbott (L), Dom Lobraiso (4), Dave Albanese (4), Anthony Rendino (6) and John Garizio

S Cam Smith (W), Zach Fedak (6) and Jeff Sharnick

Brookfield

4-5, 1-2 SWC

Stratford

5-5, 2-1 SWC