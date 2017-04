Bunnell High’s baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Pomperaug High, 5-3, in Southbury on Wednesday.

Tyler Vancho went 3-for-3, including a double, with two runs scored and an RBI.

Hathaway Roper had two hits and scored a run.

Jaysen Geeter-Katz had a base hit and drove in two runs.

Jack Barnhart-Sullivan had a double and scored a run.

Mike Castelot went the distance. He struck out six, didn’t walk a batter.