Town Council Chairman Beth Daponte wants the Stratford Board of Education to get a little more money in the 2017-18, though not as much as the school board of Mayor John Harkins may have wanted.

In a letter sent to her fellow Town Council members, Daponte asked council members to approve a 2.75% increase increase for the town’s schools in the next fiscal year’s budget. That represents about a $2.93 million hike in spending from the Board of Ed’s $106.8 million budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The proposed increase is less than the $110.49-million outlay requested by the Board of Ed, but more than the $109.3-million recommended by Mayor John Harkins in his proposed $220.3-million spending plan.

In her letter, Daponte says a 2.65% increase is needed to “keep the status quo” with the Board of Ed, while a .1% increase would allow the district to maintain compliance with mandates regarding the English Language Learners program.

“The 2.75% [increase] allows for the changes put in last year to settle in, allow the BOE to sustain the improvements made and build on the processes put in place, and allows for the town to offer its young English language learners the support that they need,” Daponte wrote. “I request that you join me in supporting this figure for the BOE budget allocation.”

Daponte noted that investments made in this year’s budget have paid off in improvements in the performance of students in math and English/language arts.

“Consistent support for education is important for both the town’s present and future. Parents needs to predictably know that they can rely on the Stratford school system to provide quality education for their children,” Daponte wrote in the letter. “Since much of Stratford’s housing is for families, the educational quality offered by the BOE is very much a contributor to property values.”

How much the Board of Ed should receive next year has been a bone of contention for some as residents and Town Council members wary of another big tax hike say the school board should not get much of an increase, if any at all.

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann said Monday that he cannot support Daponte’s proposed increase after reviewing the district’s spending patterns.

“As many members of the public have demonstrated over the past few months, there are significant issues with the manner in which our school administration manages its financial records. Conflicting reports and contradictory statements only magnify public’s concerns,” Cann said.

Instead, he wants a review of all the district’s revenue sources. Cann has said that the Board of Ed has $8 million a year in expenditures over and above the town’s financial contribution and that $1.5 million in cost savings have been identified in this year’s budget.

“These opportunities have been shared with the Town Council, but not yet adopted by the Board of Education. These savings would not impact teacher salaries, and would positively benefit students’ instructional resources,” Cann said in an email. “By delivering these savings, the school administration will assure our town’s investment in its public education system is optimized and truly focused on our objective of improving students’ performance.”

Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase supports the Board of Ed’s outlay as recommended by Harkins in his proposed budget, though he said he would support Daponte’s proposal if the council can make reductions to the proposed municipal budget.

“The proposed BOE budget increases education funding for FY 2018 by 2.35%. I could support the Council Chair’s proposal to increase the BOE’s budget increase to 2.75 percent providing offsets can be found on the municipal side of the budget without increasing the mill rate,” Chase said in an email.

Tenth District Councilman Tina Manus wrote that it’s “premature” to talk about budget suggestions until council members hear from residents at a scheduled public forum.

“We represent others, not just ourselves,” Manus said via email.