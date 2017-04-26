Stratford Star

Dan Mackowski nets 100th goal in win over ND

By Stratford Star on April 26, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Eric Mackowski scored four goals, including the 100th of his career, when the Stratford High boys lacrosse team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield, 18-8 on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have won 3 of their last 4 games.

Dante Francis had six goals with two assists in the win over ND.

Gavin Scofield and Dan Mitchell each scored three goals.

Ryan Brault scored two goals with three assists.

Nick Cipriani had two assists and Mackowski one.

Dan Cox made six saves in goal.

Stratford led 6-2 after one period, 11-5 at the half and 15-6 after three.

