“Love and marriage, love and marriage. Go together like a horse and carriage. This, I tell ya, brother. You can’t have one without the other.”

Those lyrics by Frank Sinatra have floated through my head for the last few days. They take on special meaning now as I’m now a week away from getting married. Yes, after so much time being a brooding journalist with mild coffee addiction, I’m soon to join the ranks of the wedded. A lovely woman named Alison will soon be by my side permanently. This is a good thing, obviously.

Since I’ve notified friends of my pending nuptials, I have received plenty of statements of congratulations, a few “that’s so great” hugs and kisses — on the cheek, and words of encouragement. Friends have also asked to see the ring I gave her, asked how I’ll be dressed on “The Big Day” and wondered if I will be nervous. Your answers: If she wants to show you, 2) a gray pinstriped suit, 3) Of course.

I’ve also received plenty of advice about marriage from men and women who have been down the road Alison and I will soon travel together. I’ve been told to be ready to take out the garbage regularly, to let my wife have her own time when she needs it, to make sure we have date nights so things don’t get too monotonous or boring and to be open and honest. I’ve also been warned about how little sleep I’ll get when a baby comes along.

The main thing I know is that the love has to be there. While anyone can find a good partner, a nice housemate or someone who can wash the dishes regularly (that’s me, by the way), there has to be love there. The love to do the simple things or enjoy the quiet moments. The love that lets you have a debate — or even an argument — and still know you want the best for your spouse. The love that endures even when you have different work schedules. The love that lets you have a laugh at each other and know that it’s coming from a good place. The love that lets you give up the remote so one person can watch the Yankees game instead of some travel show. The love that says “I’ll take care of you, no matter what.”

I know we have that. And I hope you do, even if you’re not about to go before a priest or officiant to say “I do.”

Marriage is about the ups and downs, or so I’ve heard. And like with most things, you can’t expect life to always go great. But I think it also means pushing through bad times to get back to a more pleasant point.

Alison has made my life so much better and I know it won’t get old seeing her face when I get home from covering a Stratford Town Council meeting or from taking photos at Academy Hill or Long Beach.

Marriage is an interesting ride, so I’ve been told. I’m ready to start.