Four students from Bunnell and Stratford High Schools were presented Mike Savage Teammate Awards of Excellence at the 14th annual Michaels Jewelers’ Unified Sports Cup Awards Banquet held at the Aqua Turf in Southington on April 24.

Pictured are Max Jaekle (Bunnell), Tyler Barnum (Bunnell), Tatiana Collet (Stratford ) and Dan Schaefer (Stratford).