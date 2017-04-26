Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: April 17-21

By Stratford Star on April 26, 2017 in Property Transfers · 0 Comments

The following are Stratford property transfers for the week of April 17-21:

1301 Success Ave.: Beth Rafferty to Joseph Schossler for $51,000.

140 Wakelee Ave: Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Raymond Santoro for $230,150.

56 Wedgewood Road, Unit B: Elaine B. Mileski and Allan T. Berger to Elizabeth Purciello for $185,000.

56 General St.: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Oleksandr Nykoluyuk for $111,1111.

155 Short Beach Road, Unit 206: Sheila Samuelson to EGW Investment Trust for $88,500.

20 Burr Place: Quattro Properties LLC to Sarah Perez for $209,000.

2265 Barnum Ave.: Vicki Conant to Bouny Mao for $125,000.

408 Hickory Woods Lane: Pamela S. Bashar to

35 Oakwood St.: Aldana K. Peters Trust to Clarck Abdon for $175,000.

107 Honeyspot Road: Philip Luciano to Elizabeth Powell for $172,000.

106 Smoke Vallet Road, Unit C: Karen Parniawski to Gregory Ahneman for $175,900.

45 Pasadena Ave.: Property Edge LLC to Cryenus Lambert for $307,500.

125 B Cayuga Lane: Dedi Properties LLC to Robert Liuzzi for $280,000.

180 Wainwright Place: Herbert N. and Helen D. Eddy to Glesia Da Silva Ferreira for $180,000.

2220 Main St.: Main Street Realty Associates LLC to 2220 Main Street LLC for $567,807.

1460 Elm St., Unit 332-B: Marilyn Gardner to Marlitz LLC for $130,000.

251 Wakelee Ave.: Karen Johannesen to Jonathan K. Kelly for $214,500.

1700 Broadbridge Ave., Unit C27: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Lizsanna Pena for $367,500.

51 Graham St.: John Bajda to Samuel Andino for $220,000.

25 Rockaway Ave.: John Bajda to Cynthia Cruz for $231,500.

1356 Elm St.: HSBC Bank USA to Ghassan Alfreh for $138,000.

470 Freeman Ave.: Cedar Ridge Construction LLC to Danila Davis for $379,000.

432 Canaan Road: Dennis D. and Christina Andrews Hanisch for $214,000.

550 Windsor Ave.: Norma Neuner Trust to Kaslar Corp. for $210,00.   

76 Van St.: Thomas F. Flaherty Jr. and Ann M. Flaherty to Jasmin Osborn for $293,000.

