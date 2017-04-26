Stratford Star

Historic 1929 Curtiss Hangar Fest fund-raiser

By Stratford Star on April 26, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Curtiss Hangar Fest fund-raiser, featuring a visit from the Yankee Lady will be held on Tuesday, May 30, from noon-4 and Wednesday, May 31, from 9-5, at the historic 1929 Curtiss Aircraft Hangar, 225 Main Street, Stratford.

The Yankee Air Museum’s Boeing B-17G Yankee Lady will be at Sikorsky Memorial Airport on both days. The B-17, 1 of only 10 flying in the world, will be open for walk-through tours for a nominal fee, and for $450, visitors may take a ride on this historic bomber.

The Connecticut Air and Space Center will be on hand showcasing their FG-1D Corsair (currently under restoration) as well as the museum’s new public annex, the Historic 1929 Curtiss Hangar. This hangar once sheltered the prototype XF4U-1 Corsair, and one of Amelia Earhart’s aircraft. Charles Lindbergh frequented the hangar during his days as a Corsair test pilot in World War II, and many other well known names of the 20th century have stepped through its doors.

Donations are welcome.

