A proposal to change the structure at Stratford’s middle schools will be put back on the shelf for further review.

After hearing from nearly a dozen parents and students, the Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to send a non-leveling plan for the middle schools back to the board’s curriculum committee. School board members also voted to have a non-leveling subcommittee review the plan.

The proposal, which was sent to the board by the curriculum committee, was intended to improve student learning in grades six through eight while having an option to maintain an option for honors classes. In a proposal to the curriculum committee, Flood Middle School Principal Lea Ann Bradford and Wooster Middle School Principal Bryan Darcy said non-leveling is a way to accelerate learning for all students.

The theory of action is “if we increase advanced opportunities for all students, then we increase academic achievement and social awareness for all students,” Bradford said during the April 18 curriculum committee meeting.

Several parents and students opposed the proposal at the Board of Ed’s meeting on Monday, saying the plan would adversely affect advanced students and keep teachers focused on working with students who need more assistance.

Parent Robert Ciotti, who has a daughter in the district’s Advanced Learning Performance program (ALPS), said gifted and talented students “are special needs.”

“I don’t know if we’re talking about, maybe, a cultural thing, if the culture of families need to change. I don’t know if we have to address parenting. I’m not sure. But I’m not sure this is the answer as it sits,” Ciotti said.

Virgil Watson, a father of three, said the district should focus on early education and that non-leveling beginning at sixth grade won’t work.

“Middle school leveling is not going to fix a first grade problem,” he said.

As the board opted to pass on approving it, Board member Theresa Sheehy said there should be more in-depth discussion with teachers and parents before deciding to implement any non-leveling plan.

“When we consider moving forward, if we do, that we have everything possible and that this is a program that we have looked under every rock, and every nook and cranny,” Sheehy said. “We do it with the understanding that the students had a voice, the parents had a voice and the faculty had a voice.”

Board Chairman Jim Feehan said the non-leveling idea appeared to be pushed too quickly.

“I think it was rushed. I think it gave the appearance, while not the intent, or ramrodding it through,” he said.

Feehan said there should also be improvement of the ALPS program, which begins at the fourth grade admits students based on their math and English arts test scores in the third grade.

Feehan said it might be “a long time” before the Board of Ed discusses non-leveling again as he expects the subcommittee to do a thorough review of the issue.