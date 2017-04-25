Town being robbed on Shakespeare ‘mothball’ project

To The Editor:

At the last Town Council meeting, after a councilman decided to reconsider their vote, a proposal to hire an architectural firm to draw up plans on how to “mothball” the Shakespeare Theatre at a cost of $95,000 was approved.

This misstep spends tax dollars while creating unnecessary steps. Why is it necessary to make the building more “presentable” to a developer when there are developers knocking at the door that are willing to take on the project and building as is, and not only preserve it but develop it to its full potential? Once a developer is named, it would be on them to hire an architect and then the contractors to do the restoration. Plus, as was pointed out, now we will be paying the bill for the repairs to be done, but if a developer had the project, those repairs would be on their tab.

Hiring an architect to tell us what needs to be done without the follow through of doing the work is a lot like the TV commercial where thieves break into a bank, and people look at the man in uniform to do something only to have him say, “I’m not a security guard, I’m only a security monitor, I only tell you if you’re being robbed.” And Stratford, you’re being robbed.

John Rich