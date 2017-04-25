Stratford Star

Obituary: Edward Slauson, 89, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on April 25, 2017 in Obituaries

Edward Slauson, 89, of Stratford, retired mechanic for the City of Norwalk, husband of Thelma (Perry) Slauson, died April 17, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born April 2, 1928, in Norwalk, son of the late Fletcher and Florence (Sherwood) Slauson; U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Ed Slauson of Stratford, Timothy Slauson and his wife, Judi of Ansonia and William Slauson and his wife, Suzanne of Albuquerque, N.M., six grandchildren, a great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Monday, May 1, noon, William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Monday, May 1, before service time, 10-noon, funeral home.

