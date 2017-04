Tyler Vancho pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, allowing only one earned run, when Notre Dame of Fairfield defeated the Bunnell High baseball team, 2-0, on Monday.

Vancho, Jaysen Katz-Geeter, Roper, Mike Castelot, Angelo Giannitelli and Justin Herra each singled.

Dillon Higgins pitched the shutout for the Lancers (7-1).