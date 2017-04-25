Puppies

Trumbull Animal Shelter has a litter of Pit Bull mix puppies. We are accepting applications for adoption on them for the next two weeks. They will be 8-weeks-old and ready to be adopted on Saturday, May 13.

Visit these puppies and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

Rabies clinic

The Trumbull Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Highway Department, 366 Church Hill Road. The cost is $20, cash only and a 3-year vaccination can be given if a prior rabies certificate is provided.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.

Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) provides the supplies, and Dr. Kathleen Fearon donates her time.