Obituary: Veronica (Ronnie) Hovan Ivanovich, 94, of Stratford

Veronica (Ronnie) Hovan Ivanovich, 94, of Stratford, retired from the Bridgeport Brass Company, wife of the late Stephen Ivanovich, died April 19, in St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Bridgeport.

Born in Bridgeport on April 29, 1922 to the late Andrew and Veronica (Swatt) Hovan.

Survivors include children, Judith Curtin and her husband, Greg of Orange, Paula Sutton and her husband, Steven of Stonington, and Stephen Ivanovich of Stratford, five grandchildren, a brother, John Hovan and his wife, Anne of Trumbull, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Andrew Hovan.

Burial: St. John’s Cemetery.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.