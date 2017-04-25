Stratford Star

Obituary: Stephen Burrick, 78, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on April 25, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Stephen Burrick, 78, of Stratford, died Feb. 19.

Born in Bridgeport, Feb. 28, 1938, son of the late Stephen and Anna (Hyra) Burrick.

Burial: Union Cemetery, Stratford.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.

