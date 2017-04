Seniors at Stratford and Bunnell high schools now know when they can celebrate the completion of their secondary school careers.

The Stratford Board of Education voted on Monday to hold the high schools’ graduation ceremonies on June 14. Stratford High’s commencement ceremony will take place at Penders Field, while Bunnell’s seniors will graduate at the Bunnell High School Stadium on campus.

The Board of Ed also set the last day of school as June 16.