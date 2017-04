Stratford High’s baseball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 10-5, on Monday.

Bobby Vena threw a complete game for the Red Devils, now 4-5 overall and 1-1 in the SWC.

Brendan Duffy had three hits, three RBIs and scored two runs.

Connor Anstis hit a pair of triples and scored three runs.

Tommy Fernandes had two hits and drove home two runs.

Kolbe is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SWC.