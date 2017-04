Bunnell High lost 7-2 to unbeaten Notre Dame of Fairfield in an SWC softball game on Monday.

Emma McNamara had 2 hits and a run scored for the Bulldogs (3-6).

Kylie Zack had two hits and an RBI.

ND 4 1 0 0 1 1 0-7-5-1

BHS 0 0 0 1 0 0 1-2-3-3

Battery: ND, Breanna Brown, W (9-0) and Michaela Luk. BHS Kylie Zack, L (2-2)