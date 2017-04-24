Kennedy, Blumenthal expected at Terry Backer Dinner

State Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr., D-12, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal are expected to be on hand on Sunday for the Stratford Democratic Town Committee’s Terry Backer Dinner taking place on Sunday afternoon.

The Stratford DTC will host the annual Backer Dinner at noon Sunday at the Blue Goose Restaurant, located at 326 Ferry Boulevard.

The local Democrats will honor Richard Brown with the a Stratford Democratic Lifetime Achievement Award and Anna Scalla with the Robert Galello Outstanding Service award. Harold Watson will be feted as Stratford’s Democrat of the Year.

The Backer Dinner commemorates the life-long public service of long-time State Rep. Terry Backer, a former Merchant Marine officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, who worked also as an arborist and as a lobsterman prior to being elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in 1993 from Stratford’s 121st District. Backer held leadership roles as Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Chairman of the Energy and Technology Committee, Assistant Majority Leader and Assistant Majority Whip. Backer served until December 2015 when he passed away following a long bout with cancer.

“For many years Connecticut Rep. Terry Backer worked tirelessly for Stratford to safeguard the Long Island Sound and his dedication to our environment and Soundkeeper is legendary,” said DTC Chairman Stephanie Philips. “Dick and Anna uphold the ideals, vision and principles that Terry fought his whole life for – and like Terry, both are local legends and incredibly involved in the community. Harold has worked tirelessly for Stratford and we are a better town because of his service.”

“Terry Backer was the Soundkeeper in more ways than one. He pushed me and so many others to fight for energy and environmental policies to combat climate change and protect Long Island Sound. I’m eternally grateful for his mentorship and his friendship,” Murphy said. “Terry’s fighting spirit lives on, and at this year’s Terry Backer Dinner, I couldn’t think of better people to honor than Dick, Anna, and Harold.”

Backer Dinner Chairman Adam Brill said the DTC is excited to have a gathering of Democrats on Sunday.

“This year we are very excited to host several VIPs to honor Terry’s memory, and we know that he would be very happy with our choice of honorees. We also hope to see as many Democrats as possible come out and hear from our officials in Hartford and Washington,” Brill said.

Tickets and information about the journal for the dinner are available by visiting stratforddemocrats.com or by calling either Ken Bishop at 203-378-2837 or Brill at 203-727-7620. Checks must be payable to Stratford Democratic Town Committee or S.D.T.C.