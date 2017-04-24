Stratford, Get Talking program encourages residents to communicate

Stratford Partnership in collaboration with Stratford Junior Women’s Club and the Town of Stratford’s Economic Development, has a new initiative to get Stratford families talking, starting on Tuesday, April 25, at 11:30 a.m., at Lazy Dog Restaurant, 2505 Main Street.

‘Restaurant Edition’ Conversation Cards will debut during Stratford’s annual Restaurant Week from April 23-29, on the tables of more than 30 participating restaurants. Each Conversation Card has a question, such as What is the best way to spend a rainy day? or What makes you laugh the hardest? While waiting to order or to eat, the cards hope to inspire diners to put down their cell phones and participate in fun, positive conversations.

These Conversation Cards are an asset building initiative following the Search Institute’s 40 developmental assets believed to promote healthy development in children and teens, from healthy self esteem, positive peer influence to preventing the use of alcohol, marijuana and other drugs. Research shows that when families have open lines of communication, families can more readily discuss more challenging topics, such as alcohol and other drugs. According to Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration, teens that learn about the risks form their parents are up to 50% less like to try alcohol and marijuana.