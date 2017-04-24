Are you indulging in the new Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino? Andrea Boissevain suggests you leave any after dinner cake or cookies on the table.

Boissevain, director of the Stratford Health Department said Monday that she was not trying to tell people not to sip on the trendy new beverage introduced by Starbucks earlier this month. Only that the pink and blue-colored drink is bursting with sugar.

“While the Unicorn Frappuccino may be pretty to look at, it’s loaded with 59 grams of sugar! That is over two times the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association!,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page.

That total, Boissevain said, exceeds the daily recommended amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association. The AHA recommends that men consume no more than 36 grams or 150 calories of sugar per day, while women should have no more than 25 grams or 100 calories daily.

The Stratford Health Department’s Facebook and Twitter posts, both issued last Friday, may have come across as telling consumers not to buy the super-sweet drink. However, Boissevain said she’s not telling people not to get a Unicorn Frappuccino. She’s just making sure people know about what they’re consuming.

”People need to consume food with their eyes wide open. We’re not trying to be the sugar police,” Boissevain said Monday. “It’s moderation in all things. I eat dessert sometimes, too.”

Boissevain said perhaps you can skip your post-dinner snack if you get the Unicorn Frappuccino drink.

“If you have the frappuccino, maybe don’t have dessert later in the day,” she said.