Bunnell High’s Samantha Vitka scored on a scoop shot with seconds remaining to give the host Bulldogs an 8-7 victory over the Stratford High girls lacrosse team on Saturday.

“This is a very big win,” said Bunnell coach Meghan Letko. “Definitely a win that we needed for SWCs to get into the playoffs and a win that we needed to get into states. This game is always important to both teams because it’s more than just a conference rivalry, it’s an in-town rivalry.”

Rachel Scott and Vitka each scored four goals for the Bulldogs.

Brianna LaPia and Cora Martonak each scored three for the Red Devils. Ann Pham also scored for Stratford.

“The first five minutes and the last five minutes of a half are the most important parts of the game,” said Stratford coach Sarah Stevens. “We need to play smart and capitalize on mistakes that the other team makes and make sure we don’t make a mistake in return.”

Two minutes into the contest, the Red Devils struck first as LaPia weaved through traffic and shot high over the net of Bunnell keeper Caitlin McDonald to take a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Pham made it 2-0 Red Devils when she scored on a low scoop shot.

The Bulldogs answered five minutes later, as Scott shot high over Stratford keeper Kasey Herrera off of a set position shot.

Two minutes later, LaPia struck again, this time on a breakaway.

Bunnell countered with a score from Vitka make it a 3-2 game.

“(They showed) a lot of determination, a lot of fight,” Letko said of her team. “We’ve been in a couple close games this year and we were able to come out on top, which is a positive for us.”

Martonak gave Stratford a two-goal lead three minutes later with a bounce shot from 10 yards out.

The Bulldogs struck back with a bounce shot of their own, this one from Scott. The goal left the Bulldogs trailing by one at the half, 4-3.