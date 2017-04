Kolbe Cathedral scored four runs in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and defeat Bunnell High’s baseball team in Stratford on Saturday.

Preston Irby had three hits and four RBIs for the Cougars.

Hathaway Roper and Matt Cerino had the Bunnell RBIs.

Justin Herrera was 3-for-3.

Alex Koletar gave up only two earned runs in 2.2 innings. He struck out six and walked three.